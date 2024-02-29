Instapower Lights Up India’s Largest Thermal Power Plants in Gujarat with Advanced LED Solutions

Total 6,340 MW of Thermal Plants goes for energy efficient lighting with Instapower

Instapower Ltd, Country’s leading innovator in LED lighting solutions, has win the mandate to illuminate the country’s largest Thermal power plant Mundra in Gujarat with 4.620 MW. Besides, Instapower has also received the mandates for the illumination of other prominent thermal power facilities such as Vallur Thermal Power Station in Chennai (1,500 MW – 3 Units of 500 MW each), and Panki Thermal Power Station in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (220 MW). These installations mark a significant milestone as Instapower extends its commitment to innovation and sustainability to the core of power generation.

Abhijit Rai Vaish, Executive Director of Instapower Ltd., spearheads transformative initiatives for sustainable growth in this new sector. Abhijit expressed, “We are proud to bring our cutting-edge lighting solutions to the heart of power generation. Instapower is committed to driving positive change in the thermal power industry by combining technology and sustainability to create a brighter future.”

Instapower, equipped with state-of-the-art testing equipment, meticulously conceives, designs, and manufactures a range of LED’s. With over two decades of expertise in LED lighting, Instapower serves as a lighting consultant and solution provider for various applications. The company’s commitment to quality and environmental responsibility is underscored by its recognition as an R&D house by the Ministry of Science & Tech., GOI.

Instapower’s impressive portfolio includes association with prestigious projects such as the Kota Thermal Power Plant, Signature Bridge in Delhi, Gujarat Bhawan, MP Bhawan, Rumi Darwaza, Sun Temple (Modhera), Gandhi Nagar Railway Station, Surat International Airport, and many more.

One notable project that Instapower has currently worked is the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya, which has become an architectural marvel with the introduction of dynamic lighting by Instapower.