Lecture on “Global School System Reform” Organised by RIE, NCERT, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In an enlightening addition to the Extension Lecture Series organised by the Regional Institute of Education, NCERT Bhubaneswar the eminent academician Prof. Branislav Pupala from Trnava University, Slovakia, delivered talk on School System Reform at Global Levels.. The program began with the traditional lighting of the lamp ceremony. Prof. P.C Agarwal, Principal of the institute, welcomed and introduced Prof. Pupala to the audience and presented him with a token of appreciation. Prof Agarwal highlighted the need for understanding about the emerging context of school education at global level by future teachers, teacher educators of the country. He urged the prospective teachers and teacher educators to reflect on the best practices on school education and teacher education at international and national level for enhancing their learning experiences.

Prof. Pupala’s lecture focused on the ‘School System Reform Movement at the Global Level’ offering valuable insights into current educational trends across the European Union. He highlighted the EU’s recent initiative to prioritize early childhood education, making preschool mandatory for children aged 3 to 5 years across its member states. France and Hungary have already embraced this policy, extending it to children as young as three years old. The initiative is designed to support children from disadvantaged backgrounds, ensuring they receive a strong educational foundation through a combination of playful learning and structured schooling. Prof. Pupala noted the EU’s recommendations, which include enrolling 45% of children aged 3 and above to be enrolled in educational institutions and aiming for a 96% by the start of primary education across member countries.

Prof. Pupala highlighted the importance of transitioning from competency-based education to knowledge-based education during his lecture. He appreciated the National Education Policy 2020, which focussed on ancient values, heritage, competencies and skills of learners, He emphasized that while competency-based education focuses on developing practical skills and abilities, a strong foundation of knowledge remains essential. He also stressed the significance of bridging the gap between global and local perspectives. Following his lecture, Prof. Pupala engaged the audience in an interactive session, providing an opportunity for attendees to ask questions, share insights, and participate in discussions. This session likely facilitated a deeper exploration of the topics covered in the lecture, allowing for the exchange of diverse perspectives and experiences among participants.

The lecture concluded with a vote of thanks from Prof. Manasi Gowsami, Dean of Instructions, who expressed gratitude to the dignitaries and attendees for their participation. Coordinated by Dr. Kalinga Ketaki, the programme was participated by faculty members and students of the Institute. The programme was facilitated by Prof. I.P.Gowramma.