Lay’s Gourmet ropes in Saif Ali Khan as 1st brand ambassador

Hyderabad : Lay’s Gourmet, the premium range of slow-cooked kettle chips from Lay’s, is reaching new heights with the superior snacking experience being offered through the royal flavours within the portfolio. The premium experience is all set to be scaled, with the brand announcing the ‘Nawab of Bollywood,’ Saif Ali Khan, as its brand ambassador.

The partnership aims to magnify the exquisite taste and finesse of Lay’s Gourmet chips that are made from carefully selected, high quality potatoes, cooked with care for those perfect golden curls and seasoned with lip-smacking flavours and aromas. The actor will bring his charm and flair, reinforcing that Lay’s Gourmet is not just a regular chip, but a delicately crafted snacking experience that deserves to be savoured.

The TV commercial, artfully directed by Vivek Kakkad, begins with Saif walking through a luxuriously decorated corridor to meet journalists Aditi and Anjali, who are waiting to interview him. The grandeur of Saif’s home leaves the journalists awestruck. They discuss the possibility of the house having multiple chandeliers in each room, a legion of butlers at his service, and even a lion as his companion. Oddly enough the things that they imagine suddenly start emerging around Saif, leaving him confused. Aditi intervenes, reminding Anjali that Saif’s exquisite taste should not be judged solely by his opulence. Intrigued, Anjali wants to learn more about his extraordinary taste, and at that moment, he surprises them by placing packs of Lay’s Gourmet on the table, giving them a glimpse of his fine taste. Anjali, excitedly exclaims, “Chips! Oh, I love chips.” But Aditi corrects her, saying, “These are not chips, Anjali. They are Lay’s Gourmet.”

Talking about Saif’s appointment as the brand ambassador, Shailja Joshi, Director-Marketing, Potato Chips Category, PepsiCo India said, “We are thrilled to welcome Saif once again as a member of the Lay’s family, this time as the face of our range of slow-cooked premium kettle chips, Lay’s Gourmet. His impeccable taste and refined choices in life make him the perfect partner to showcase the crafted experience of Lay’s Gourmet. Our new TV commercial seamlessly establishes this correlation as it gives a sneak peek into what actually defines Saif as the connoisseur of finer things. We’re confident that our fans will embrace him as the face of Lay’s Gourmet, just like they’ve been savouring the well-deserved experience and rich taste of these delightful chips.”

Sharing his excitement, celebrated actor and face of fine taste, Saif Ali Khan expressed, “My previous association with Lay’s was for many years and is very memorable to me. I am equally thrilled to rejoin the family as the first-ever brand ambassador for Lay’s Gourmet. These aren’t just chips, they’re the perfect accompaniment for moments of finesse. I am sure that the audiences will appreciate the exceptional taste and quality of Lay’s Gourmet chips, just as much as I do.”

“When we think of royalty, we often associate it with opulence and grandeur. However, true royalty is characterized by a focus on quality and perfection, which is precisely what makes Lay’s Gourmet stand out. Crafted from fine ingredients, each chip is a testament to the pursuit of the best flavour and experience. And who better than the Nawab of Pataudi himself, Saif Ali Khan, who embodies the spirit of quality and sophistication, to bring alive the experience of Lays Gourmet,” remarked, Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett.