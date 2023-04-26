Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 542 new cases of #COVID19 and one death in last 24 hours; active cases stand at 3270.
A total of 7571 samples were tested in the state, yesterday.
With this, the number of active cases in Odisha stood at 3270.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 542 new cases of #COVID19 and one death in last 24 hours; active cases stand at 3270.
A total of 7571 samples were tested in the state, yesterday.
With this, the number of active cases in Odisha stood at 3270.
Prev Post
Share of Government Health Expenditure in country’s total GDP has increased from 1.13 percent in 2014-15 to 1.35 percent in 2019-20