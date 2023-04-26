Odia OrbitOdishaOdisha Breaking News

Odisha reports 542 new cases of #COVID19 and one death in last 24 hours

By OdAdmin

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 542 new cases of #COVID19 and one death in last 24 hours; active cases stand at 3270.

A total of 7571 samples were tested in the state, yesterday.

With this, the number of active cases in Odisha stood at 3270.

 

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.