New Delhi: The share of Government Health Expenditure in country’s total GDP has increased from 1.13 percent in 2014-15 to 1.35 percent in 2019-20. The share of Government Health Expenditure in Total Health Expenditure has increased also from 29 percent in 2014-15 to 41.4 percent in 2019-20. Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Dr. Vinod K. Paul launched National Health Accounts (NHA) Estimates for India for 2019-20 today in the presence of Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan. He said the share of Out-of-Pocket Expenditure in Total Health Expenditure has declined from 62.6 percent in 2014-15 to 47.1 percent in 2019-20. The report highlights the increased public spending in primary healthcare, which is in line with National Health policy 2017 which states that two-thirds of public health spending must be in Primary Health systems.

This is also a result of great developments and initiatives taken at grassroot level such as opening of over 1.6 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres which are providing plethora of health services to the people. He further said that primary healthcare must be prioritized as it is the fundamental base on which secondary and tertiary services can be supported efficiently.