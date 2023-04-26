Australia to host third in-person Quad Summit on May 24 in Sydney

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today, April 26 said that his country will host the third in-person Quad Summit on May 24 in Sydney. It will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, the Quad is committed to supporting an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is respectful of sovereignty and ensures security and growth for all. The Australian PM said that the Quad leaders will discuss how the grouping can work alongside partners and regional groupings including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Pacific Islands Forum, to strengthen cooperation and shape the region.