Largest tourism festival of Manipur, the Sangai Festival begins in Manipur

The largest tourism festival of Manipur, the Sangai Festival begins today in Manipur. The festival named after the State Animal which is found only in Manipur have been organised in grand manner this time after the COVID 19 pandemic hit the festival in the last two years.

The Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and DoNER G. Kishan Reddy along with the Chief Minister N. Biren Singh attended the inaugural ceremony of Manipur Sangai Festival 2022 held at Sangai Ethnic Park located at Moirang Khunou of Bishnupur district this afternoon.

This time the festival is being held at 13 different places of Manipur to showcase the varieties of cultural items to both domestic and international tourists. The theme of the festival is ‘festival of oneness’. The ten days festival is expected to attract tourists in Manipur.