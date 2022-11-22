The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has discontinued Air Suvidha for international arrivals. The order will come into effect from tomorrow.

The Ministry said, the present guidelines were revised due to declining COVID-19 trajectory and significant advances made in COVID-19 vaccination coverage both globally as well as in India.

The revised guidelines stated that all travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per approved primary schedule against Covid in their country. It has also discontinued the pre-departure RT-PCR test.