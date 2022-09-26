Lapcare supports the Local Health System of Bhubaneswar through Mega Blood Donation Drive

New Delhi : Keeping up with its tradition of extending support to society for its welfare, Lapcare organized a ‘Mega blood donation drive’ in Bhubaneswar in collaboration with Terapanth Yuvak Parishad Bhubaneswar. The drive was organized to support blood banks in providing timely and efficient treatment to patients.

The drive was inaugurated by Mayor Sulachana Das & MLA Ananta Narayan Jena of Bhubaneswar. Cabinet Minister Shri Raju Bhai Dholakia was also present to honor the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Atul Gupta, Managing Director, Lapcare said “We are honored to support this noble cause, which will help the regional blood banks serve patients effectively. We want to promote the value of voluntary blood donations through the blood drive. With the blood units that were obtained today, it is possible to save more lives.

With this initiative, blood donation camps were organized in 8 centers including Baripada, Balasore, and Jagannathpuri in Bhubaneswar, and 1520 units of blood were collected. The camp followed all the health advisories and social distancing norms to ensure the health and safety of more than 1900 participants.

Appreciating the volunteers’ contribution, Mr. Mohit Dugar Vice President, Terapanth Yuvak Parishad Bhubaneswar said, “Blood donation is a humanitarian act that can save many lives. They are critical in the treatment of persons suffering from a variety of diseases as well as those injured in accidents, natural disasters, and armed conflict. Like Lapcare, we hope many other brands play their role in saving society and support us to drive blood donation campaigns and programs.”

Every year, India requires roughly 12 million units of blood. Uncertainty and concerns about blood donation during the pandemic phase have resulted in a reduction in the number of blood donation camps. As a result of the blood supply shortage, several medical procedures and operations that require blood have suffered.

Since its inception, the company has been engaging in various CSR activities since the company believes in maximizing shared value among organizations, employees, customers, shareholders, and community members. Lapcare, a consumer technology brand, has a strong foothold across PAN India with a dealership network of over 20000.