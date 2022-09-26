Ministry of External Affairs to include the facility to apply for PCC services at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) across India

New Delhi : The Ministry of External Affairs is pleased to announce yet another step to improve the citizen’s experience while availing passport related services. To address the unanticipated surge in demand for Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs), the Ministry has decided to include the facility to apply for PCC services at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) across India, starting from Wednesday 28 September 2022. This step would significantly add to the availability of PCC appointments slots, and at an earlier date.

2. The action taken by the Ministry in extending this PCC application facility to POPSKs, would not only help Indian citizens seeking employment abroad, but also meet the demand for other PCC requirements, such as in the case of education, long term visa, emigration etc.