KVK-Khordha, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar established Kalyani Tailoring Training & Production Centre

Bhubaneswar: The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK)-Khordha, ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Bhubaneswar with its commitment towards the welfare of Schedule Caste Rural Youth and Women has formed a landmark in its record and established Kalyani Tailoring Training & Production Centre at Amanakuda village, Balipatna Block of Khordha district, Odisha under SCSP Programme for 20 women. A motivational training programme was organized for the members of Kalyani Tailoring Training & Production Centre on 27th June, 2022 at KVK, Khordha for their socio-economic upliftment. Dr. Saroj Kumar Swain, Director, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar graced the occasion as Chief Guest and he applauded the efforts made by KVK, Khordha for helping the Schedule Caste Rural Youth and Women. He assured the group members for all kinds of support from KVK-Khordha and ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar to strengthen their livelihood. Mr. S.S. Mohapatra, Finance and Accounts Officer, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar stressed upon the quality production and marketing of garments by the group. Mr. A.K. Dash, Senior Scientist & Head, KVK, Khordha encouraged the participants for making designed garments, applique work to increase their production and profitability. He also focused about the business plan for better income of the group and would usher in prosperity of the rural poor. Dr. Harapriya Nayak, SMS (Home Science) took the lead for the successful establishment of the Kalyani Tailoring Training & Production Centre. While addressing the gathering, she focussed on the role of apparel designing and preparation of traditional textiles in the changing fashion scenario which will immensely contribute for strengthening their livelihood and making them self-reliant. To provide them basic support to run the Tailoring Training and Production Centre, sewing machine, zig-zag machine, fashion maker, iron, furniture (stool), cotton cloth and all tailoring accessories were distributed to the group members for designing and preparation of different kinds of garments and applique work. Smt. Sukanti Behera, ACTO (Home Science) proposed vote of thanks.