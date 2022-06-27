Odisha’s Jitendra Mishra receives ‘Golden Star Icon Award’ in National Capital

New Delhi: Acclaimed Filmmaker, producer and promoter from Odisha, Jitendra Mishra received the prestigious ‘Golden Star Icon Award’ presented by Aviva Keeon

for his contributions towards socially relevant film production and promotion at international level.

The award was presented during the 7th edition of the award ceremony held on Sunday, 26 June at Hotel Radisson Blu Kaushambi Delhi NCR. Renowned Bollywood actress and politician Smt. Jaya Prada, Acclaimed social worker and Current National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Anupam Hazra, Member of Parliament Shri Anil Agrawal, Sahibabad MLA Shri Sunil Sharma, Former member of parliament Shri. Pradeep Gandhi, the directors of Aviva Keeon Sri Avinash Tiwari and Mrs. Vibha Tiwari along with several other dignitaries were present during the ceremony. Mr Surya Mishra from Odisha was also awarded for his contribution towards social service. Renowned sculptor Padma Bhusan Shri Ram V. Sutar was awarded with the ‘Life Time Achievement Award’ who has designed the ‘Statue of Unity’ – world’s tallest statue and several other iconic sculptures.

“Humbled to receive the “Golden Star Icon Award” presented by AVIVA Keeon and receiving the trophy from my all time favorite, one of the finest actress and beautiful human being Jaya Prada Ji was the cherry on top. These kind of recognitions work like Booster Dozes for me to perform even better as an individual as well as a professional. I would like to thank all the organizers and juror for this honor,” said Jitendra on this occasion.

Jitendra Mishra is one of the few Indian film producers and promoters who have been able to create a benchmark in ‘Alternative methods of Film Production, Distribution and Promotion’ at international level. Committed towards meaningful cinema, Jitendra has already been associated with the production, distribution and promotion of more than 110 films in different categories and various capacities all together. Many of them have got worldwide acclamation and recognition. “ The Last Color”, “Buried Seeds”, “Desires of the Heart” and “Human Oak” are few recent films among others.

Awarded with multiple national and international accolades, Jitendra has been the festival director of the unique film festival and forum SIFFCY – an initiative of India’s leading development organization Smile Foundation. Currently Jitendra is the elected president of one of world’s largest and oldest global network of media professionals CIFEJ that was formed under the auspices of UNESCO in 1955, Jitendra has been representing SIFFCY at CIFEJ since beginning. Jitendra has also been a member of Cannes producers network and already been invited as Jury to more than 40 different international film festivals and forums.