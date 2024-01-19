Kunal Kemmu’s Directorial Debut “Madgaon Express” Set to Hit Theatres on March 22

Mumbai, 19 January: Actor Kunal Kemmu is set to venture into the directorial realm with his much-anticipated film, “Madgaon Express,” scheduled to release in theaters on March 22. The announcement was made by Excel Entertainment, the production banner headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, who also shared the film’s first look on their Instagram account.

In a X post, Excel Entertainment captioned, “Bachpan ke sapne… lag gaye apne!!! #MadgaonExpress mein aapka swagat hai. Taiyaar ho jao ek yaadgaar yatra ke liye. Releasing on 22nd March at cinemas near you.”

Fans and cinephiles can anticipate Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut to offer a unique cinematic experience, marking a significant milestone in the actor’s career. As the release date approaches, excitement is building for the memorable journey that “Madgaon Express” promises to take its audience on.