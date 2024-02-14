Kriti Sanon Reflects on 10 Years in Bollywood: “I’ve Fallen in Love with Acting”

NEW DELHI — February 14, 2024: Celebrating a decade in the Indian film industry, actress Kriti Sanon expressed her deep-rooted affection for the craft of acting, emphasizing her evolution as an artist over the years. Sanon, who made her debut in Bollywood alongside Tiger Shroff in the 2014 film “Heropanti”, has garnered praise for her performances in a variety of roles. From her breakthrough role in “Bareilly Ki Barfi” to her recent acclaimed portrayal in “Mimi”, which earned her a National Film Award for Best Actress, Sanon has established herself as a versatile talent in the industry. Reflecting on her journey, Sanon shared her sentiments, stating, “It has been 10 years for me in showbiz and I believe I have evolved with time. I’ve fallen in love with the craft of acting.” Her statement underscores her passion and dedication towards honing her skills as an actress.

Throughout her career, Sanon has showcased her versatility by portraying diverse characters across genres, winning accolades and appreciation from both critics and audiences alike. Her ability to bring depth and authenticity to her roles has cemented her position as one of Bollywood’s most promising talents. As she marks this milestone, Sanon’s fans eagerly anticipate her future projects and performances, eager to witness her continued growth and success in the world of Indian cinema. Kriti Sanon’s journey from a newcomer to an accomplished actress serves as an inspiration to aspiring artists, highlighting the importance of perseverance, dedication, and a genuine love for the craft in achieving success in the competitive realm of Bollywood.