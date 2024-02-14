Ministry of Electronics & IT to hold first-ever Digital India futureSKILLS summit in Guwahati on Thursday

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), through National Institute of Electronics and IT (NIELIT) is hosting the first-ever Future Skills Summit in Guwahati on February 15, 2024. Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Jal Shakti, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will be inaugurating this Summit alongside young Indians, thought leaders, industry experts, policymakers, educators, and technology enthusiasts among others. Together, they will deliberate on strategies for Catalyzing future-ready talent for India & the World.

Discussions will revolve around the impact of rapid digitization across the globe, highlighting the emergence of new opportunities for young Indians in next-Gen cutting edge technologies like AI, ML, Semiconductors, Robotics, CyberSecurity etc, which opens tremendous opportunities for Young Indians.

Recognising that skills are the passport to prosperity, this summit is poised to formulate a roadmap in sync with the goals of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is, to transform India into a global Talent hub and capitalise on the opportunities thrown up by Emerging Technologies.

A pivotal objective is also to forge numerous partnerships with industry and academic institutes nationwide, ensuring that curricula align closely with industry demands and standards. In line with this objective, the summit will witness over 20 strategic collaborations between NIELIT and Intel, HCL, Microsoft, Kindryl, IIM Raipur, IIITM Gwalior, Wipro, and others.

More than 1000 Prominent Attendees and over 30 Innovative Exhibitions will be part of this summit. Among the key speakers of the summit will be Ms. Jaya Jagadish, Head, AMD India, Shri. Ruchir Dixit, Vice President & Country Manager, Siemens EDA, and Shri Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India, Shri. Ganesh Gopalan, CEO and Co-Founder, Gnani.AI, Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay, Sh. Kuntal Sensarma, Economic Adviser, MeitY and Dr. M. M. Tripathi, DG, NIELIT.

The summit will feature four-panel discussions on the following themes:

Semicon India #futureSKILLS

Panelists: Dr. S. Vaidhyasubramaniam, VC, SASTRA University, Dr. Karel Sterckx, Director, BUCROCCS, Bangkok University, Mr. Alexander Drozdov, CEO, Optimizing Technologies, Russia, Sh. Ruchir Dixit, Country Head, Siemens EDA, Prof. Siva Rama Krishna Vanzari, IIT Hyderabad

Moderator: Mr. Sumit Goswami, Sr. Director Engineering, Qualcomm.

IndiaAI #futureSKILLS

Panelists: Sh. Amitabh Nag, CEO, Bhashini Digital India, Sh. Ganesh Mahabala, Director – Strategic Business, South Asia, NVIDIA, Smt. Srimathi Shivashankar, Corporate VP & Head EdTech Business, HCL Technologies, Dr. Mariagrazia Squicciarini, Director A.I. and Chief of Executive Office, Social and Human Sciences, UNESCO, Sh. Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Accenture, Sh. Sriram Raghavan, Vice President, IBM Research AI

Moderator: Ms. Shweta Khurana, Sr. Director APJ – Government Partnerships & Initiatives, Global Government Affairs Group, Intel

Cyber Security & Emerging Technologies for the #futureSKILLS

Panelists: Sh. Hasit G. Trivedi, CTO – Digital Technologies & Global Head – AI, Tech Mahindra, Dr. Mani Madhukar, Program Lead, IBM SkillsBuild, Sh. Rahul Dutta, Country Director Marketing, Microsoft India, Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar/Guwahati, Sh. Amitava Guha Thakurta, Leader, Systems Engineering, CISCO, Sh. Manish Kumar, Founder & CEO, RealX and Grex.

Moderator: Sh. Vinayak Godse, CEO, DSCI

Digital #futureSKILLS – India’s Talent for Global Workforce

Panelists: Dr. Dennis Hu, President, Foundation for Commerce and Culture Interchange (FCCI), Taiwan, Sh. Arvind Shetty, VP Global Development & Engineering, Kyndryl, Dr. CVS Kiran, VP, R&D and Strategic Initiatives, Skyroot Aerospace, Sh. Vikram Shah, CTO, Internshala, Sh. Abhishek Sharma, Founder, Uniqeus Technologies.

Moderator: Sh. Anurag Mazumdar, Co-Founder, TheLogicalIndian

Dr. M.M. Tripathi, Director General of NIELIT, expressed the organization’s steadfast commitment to nurturing a skilled workforce prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the digital future.