Kitchen Gardening: A Healthy Solution for Rural Guali villagers by Tata Steel Foundation (TSF)

Joda : Barpada village in Guali has recently received support for Kitchen Gardening, a sustainable solution to the health and nutrition problems faced by rural communities from Tata Steel Foundation (TSF). 32 beneficiaries were provided with the necessary resources to start their own kitchen gardens.

With the majority of farmers in the area using harmful chemicals to grow vegetables, the community has been facing serious health issues. The toxic content in these vegetables is causing severe degradation of health, especially among children, adolescents, and expectant mothers.

Kitchen gardening is a simple and effective solution to this problem. By growing 100% organic, fresh, and healthy vegetables, rural communities can ensure that their families have access to safe and nutritious food. The Tribal Empowerment & Livelihoods Programme (OTELP) has been continuously providing support to mining-affected areas to promote kitchen gardening effectively.

The objective of this initiative is to address undernutrition issues among children, adolescents, and expectant mothers in all villages. With the support of OTELP, rural communities can now take control of their health and well-being by growing their own food sustainably. In conclusion, this initiative marks a significant step towards improving the overall health and nutrition of the Barpada village community and serves as a model for sustainable development in other rural areas as well.