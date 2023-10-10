Leaders of US, France, Germany, UK and Italy condemn Hamas attack on Israel

The leaders of the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy have issued a joint statement condemning the surprise attacks on Israel carried out by the terrorist group Hamas. US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and British Prime Minister Risishi Sunak stated in a joint statement that the terrorist acts of Hamas have no justification. The statement said, the world has watched in horror as Hamas terrorists massacred families in their homes, killed over 200 young people enjoying a music festival, and kidnapped elderly women, children, and entire families, who are now being held as hostages. It said, their countries will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities. These leaders said, they recognize the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, but Hamas does not represent those aspirations as it offers nothing for the Palestinian people other than more terror and bloodshed.

Meanwhile, CNN reports that more than 900 people have died in Israel and more than 600 in Gaza. Israel has warned the war is just beginning.