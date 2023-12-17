KISS Organises Mega Guardians’ Meet

Bhubaneswar : The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) organised a mega Guardians’ meet here on Sunday, with the Founder of KIIT-KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta once again expressing his heartfelt gratitude to them for their support and affection that made it renowned the world over.

KISS is more than an institution; it is a school, a college and a university that nurtures the dreams of thousands of tribal students coming from across the country, the Founder said at the well-attended event that saw a massive turnout of guardians from as many as 15 states.

Dr Samanta, in particular, drew the attention of the guardians to the recent discussions in Parliament where MPs cutting across party lines waxed eloquence on KISS, the pioneering role it was playing for tribal education and the selfless dedication of Samanta in promoting tribal empowerment. The Founder said he was overwhelmed with the appreciation and stated that he accepted the adulation with a written message that he was only a “medium” in providing free education to the tribal children.

On the occasion, Dr Samanta introduced the KISS Rugby team before the guardians. The proud playershave not only won handsome cash prizes but have also been provided jobs by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for winning medals and bringing laurels to the country. He praised the CM for promoting sports in a big way in the state and providing jobs to the sportspersons. Hupi Majhi, for example, who is the captain of the Rugby team, has received a cashprize of Rs 27 lakh from the State Government. She along with her teammates shared their success stories and how KISS has changed their lives before the crowd. Mama Nayak,who was also a proud participant, has received a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. Dr Samanta said that KISS provides holistic development of the students, not only in studies but also in sports and nurtures their creative talent. This is the reason why KISS is celebrated across the world.

The Guardians’ meet gave a perfect occasion for the parents to meet their children, and staff and be apprised about the latest developments in the campus. KISS has made elaborate arrangements for the parents to attend the meeting. They carried back home the new year calendar that was released on the occasion by the Founder.

Rajya Sabha MP Niranjan Bishi said Dr Samanta is an inspiration for all who could realise at an early age the need to empower the tribal community. He also referred to the appreciation that KISS received in Parliament and said that Dr Samanta is the “pride of India and Odisha”.

KISS Secretary R N Dash said Dr Samanta has dedicated his life to building KISS into a hallowed institute while the Vice President of KISS Umapada Bose described Dr Samanta as the “creator” who has ensured food and livelihood for lakhs of tribal families.

Senior functionaries from both KIIT and KISS including the Vice Chancellor of KISS Prof Deepak Kumar Behera, Registrar of KISS Dr Prashanta Routray attended the event.