Bhubaneswar Girl Dilisha Wins Dance Reality Show ‘Nupur Junior Season -2’

Bhubaneswar : Dilishaa Behera from Bhubaneswar has been crowned as the winner of Odisha’ most popular dance reality show- ‘Nupur Junior Season-2’ which was telecasted on Prathana Television Channel.

The award was handed over to Dilishaa by judges- Guru Dr Jyotsna Sahoo, Dr Shrinivas Ghatuari and Smt. Sasmita Panda, on Saturday in the final episode of the season.

On receiving the award, an elated Dilishaa said ‘’I am thrilled to get this prestigious award. This has happened only due to the blessings of my dance teacher Jagyaseni Abhishri and my beloved parents. I would also like to thank the audiences and judges who have acknowledged my hard work and talent.”

From the very beginning, Dilishaa had created a special place among thousands of audiences across the State for her dancing prowess. She has performed beautifully throughout the season, which had started six months ago. In the Grand Finale, she outperformed seven contestants to claim her maiden Reality Show crown by performing ‘Mayur Nritya’ (Peacock Dance).

Around 300 participants from across the State had attended audition for this season.

Wishes are pouring in from friends, school teachers, relatives and well-wishers after her achievement.

Currently Dilishaa is studying in standard-VII at Loyola School, Bhubaneswar.

Dilishaa, who keeps interest in acting, dance and modelling, has acted as a child artist in two Odia films starring Babushan Mohanty. Besides, till date she has more than two hundred awards and accolades in her kitty.

She is the proud daughter of Prativa and Shubhankar Behera, who is currently working with Tata Steel.