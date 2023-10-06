KISS Foundation changes the lives of 4 orphan sisters

Bhubaneswar : Four sisters from Puri District, who were orphaned some years ago following the demise of their parents, were handed over appointment letters to three of them by the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta here on Thursday.

The appointment letters were presented in keeping with the promise made by the Founder when the sisters were hit by the greatest tragedy of their lives. The four sisters of Raghurajpur village near Chandanpur of Puri District were left destitute after the death of their parents Lakshmidhar Mahapatra and his wife. The KISS Foundation and Dr Samanta came to their rescue after the media highlighted their plight. Dr Samanta had promised them the necessary support for their livelihood and education.

Today, the eldest sister, Ramamani is a Post-graduate, while the other two sisters have obtained bachelor’s degrees. The youngest sister is studying in the 8th standard.

Dr. Samanta made it a point to meet the sisters regularly to inquire about their well-being and encouraged them to focus on their studies. He also provided financial assistance to help the elder sister complete their house, which was under construction under a government scheme.

Keeping his promise, Dr. Samanta has provided employment to the three sisters in KIIT and KISS. They expressed their profound gratitude to Dr. Samanta and the KISS Foundation for standing behind them rock solid over these years and providing them employment. The local community has also widely praised the KISS Foundation and Dr. Samanta for their noble work.