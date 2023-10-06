Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited Dispatches 2,824 Units of Electric Two-Wheelers in September ’23  

Vadodara : Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., one of India’s leading manufacturers of electric vehicles under the brand name “Joy e-bike,” announced that the company achieved remarkable sales figures in September ’23, with 2,824 units of both low-speed and high-speed electric two-wheelers. This achievement represents an exceptional 89% growth compared to the company’s sales in August ’23, when it sold 1,496 units of electric two-wheelers.

During this month, Wardwizard Group welcomed Mr. Tejas A. Mehta as Group Chief Financial Officer, leveraging his two-decade financial leadership experience. Mr. Sanjay Sablok joins Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. as the President of Operations, enhancing operational efficiency and growth initiatives. Additionally, Dr. John Joseph and Lt. General Jai Singh Nain (Retd) become Non-Executive Independent Directors, strengthening governance and strategic expertise. These appointments reflect Wardwizard’s commitment to pioneering electric mobility solutions and excellence.