NueGo Unveils Exciting New Ad Campaign Highlighting On-Time Departure, Noiseless Travel, and Safety for Women

Hyderabad — NueGo, India’s leading electric inter-city bus brand by GreenCell Mobility, is thrilled to announce the launch of three dynamic 10-second advertisements as part of a comprehensive marketing campaign targeting young adults aged 18-35. These captivating ads emphasize key features that set NueGo apart: “On-Time Departure,” “Noiseless Travel,” and “Safety for Women.”

NueGo has been at the forefront of revolutionizing inter-city travel in India, offering eco-friendly electric buses that combine sustainability, comfort, and convenience. The new ad campaign aims to further connect with our valued customers and showcase the unique benefits of choosing NueGo for their travel needs.

“On-Time Departure”: Delays are a thing of the past with NueGo. Our first ad in the campaign showcases our unwavering commitment to punctuality. Passengers can rely on NueGo for on-time departures, ensuring they reach their destination as scheduled.

“Noiseless Travel”: NueGo’s electric buses are designed to provide a serene and peaceful journey. Our second ad highlights the noiseless experience passengers can enjoy on board, making every trip a relaxing one.

“Safety for Women”: Safety is a top priority at NueGo. In our third ad, we spotlight our dedication to creating a safe environment for all travellers, with a particular focus on ensuring women feel secure during their journeys.

The campaign will be played on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app, throughout Asia Cup’23 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. It will be strategically rolled out in key operational locations including Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Coimbatore, Indore, and Bhopal. These cities represent a diverse cross-section of India, and NueGo is committed to meeting the travel needs of residents and visitors alike.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD of GreenCell Mobility, stated, “Our new ad campaign reflects our dedication to delivering a seamless, comfortable, and secure travel experience for our passengers. Whether it’s reaching your destination on time, enjoying a peaceful journey, or ensuring the safety of all travellers, NueGo has you covered with our fleet of new, electric buses. We look forward to improving the standard of customer experience in the industry, while serving the needs of all passengers who are in search of a reliable travel partner that also serves the planet.”

Watch out for these exciting ads as NueGo continues to redefine inter-city travel in India. Join us on this journey towards sustainable, efficient, and passenger-centric transportation.