MTV and Shaheen Bhatt unite for ‘MTV Question Marks’ – A Mindset Reorientation Workshop for Parents and Students

Bengaluru – MTV, renowned for its groundbreaking initiatives, proudly presents ‘MTV Question Marks’, an insightful pro-socio endeavour with Cause Ambassador and renowned author, poet and screenwriter, Shaheen Bhatt. The parent-focused mindset reorientation workshop took centre stage at Mithibai College on 4th October with mental health experts Aanchal Narang – Founder of Another Light Counselling, Psychologist, Anureet Sethi – Co-founder, Chairperson, Trijog – Know Your Mind, General Manager (IEC) Podar Education Network on the stage along with Arushi Sethi Shah – CEO, Co-Founder, Trijog – Know Your Mind and Ankur Goel – Founding Member & COO at Drums Food. In a society where marks and academic achievements have often been the sole measure of success, MTV’s latest campaign takes a bold step to redefine these parameters for today’s youth.

Talking about the campaign and her personal journey battling against mental health issues, Cause Ambassador Shaheen Bhatt, said, “I’m honoured to be a part of ‘MTV Question Marks’, a critical changemaker for the youth of today. I’ve always believed that marks are not the sole measure of an individual’s worth, as championed by the campaign thought – ‘Marks hai, benchmark nahi’. It’s important more than ever, that parents reorient their idea of ‘success’ and provide a healthier approach to nurturing our young minds. Let’s create a world where our children thrive not only academically but also emotionally and mentally.”

Aanchal Narang, Founder of Another Light Counselling, Psychologist said, “Exams are often equated with a child’s capability to succeed, which is unfair threshold. With this campaign, we hope to create a space where parents can learn and understand their children in a way most have not before. We aim to help parents navigate through their children’s academic life while being empathetic and compassionate.”

“We champion celebrating efforts, debunking the misconception that top academic performance defines worth. Our campaign emphasizes nurturing environments, acceptance, and mental health support, bridging the gap with Trijog.” Added, Arushi Sethi Shah, CEO, Co-Founder, Trijog – Know Your Mind

Anureet Sethi, Co-founder, Chairperson, Trijog – Know Your Mind, General Manager (IEC) Podar Education Network mentioned, “We challenge the belief that academic success guarantees happiness. By prioritizing emotional resilience, empathy, and compassion, we pave the way for societal stability. Join our campaign to shift focus from IQ to EQ, creating a stronger, empathetic society.”

Dr. Ravinder Singal, (ADGP) Additional Director General of Police of Maharashtra Highway Traffic Police shed light on the importance of youth mental health in the context of academic stress. At the workshop, he shared his thoughts, saying, “It is very important to talk about students’ mental health; it is relevant, and we must address it. If we don’t, I think it would be an injustice, even as a parent. We only run after marks; we only tell our children that they should secure these many marks. I myself don’t remember my 10th class marks, but I passed my IPS exam, and I became a police officer.”

MTV’s comprehensive youth study showed that while the majority of the youth are closer to their parents than their friends, they still avoid debating them, assuming they would not see their point of view. MTV Question Marks aims to open a sustainable dialogue between youth and their parents and to reinvent the idea of success anchored in marks. Ensuring the campaign’s messaging ‘Marks Hai Benchmark Nahi’ is rooted in expert insights and research, MTV collaborated with highly qualified and experienced experts, further creating resources on their dedicated campaign microsite www.mtvquestionmarks.com. MTV also unveiled an impactful and novel brand film that elevates the core message of the campaign.

To expand the campaign’s reach, MTV has forged strategic partnerships. Snack Partner Epigamia, through its co-branded, limited edition yogurt edition with the tagline ‘Naye Zamane ka Dahi Shakkar’ packaging will add a creative dimension, enhancing the campaign’s visibility and appeal to a wider audience. Wellness Partner Trijog, an expert in mental health support, will provide about 100 free counselling sessions to the campaign participants and a handbook with critical information on dealing with exam stress, ensuring the campaign’s impact extends beyond its initial duration. Youth Mental Health Partner Another Light Counselling has been an integral collaborator in giving life to the parent-focused workshop, providing resources for mental health management and driving a meaningful conversation through it. The campaign will also promote Government of India’s Department of Public Health and Welfare’s initiative, National Tele Mental Health Programme of India – Tele MANAS, a comprehensive mental health care toll-free helpline number that makes mental health services accessible and free to every individual. The campaign is also strongly supported by Awareness Partner, not-for-profit organization Yashlok Foundation.