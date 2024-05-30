KISS Champion and Keonjhar Runners-up in the “All Odisha Inter District Senior Men Rugby 7’s Championship – 2024”.

The “All Odisha Inter District Senior Men Rugby 7’s Championship – 2024″ held at KIIT Rugby Stadium on 30th May 2024 organized by Odisha Rugby Football Association (ORFA).

In this championship KISS team Got Champion trophy and Keonjhar District got 1st Runners- up Trophy & Bhubaneswar District got 2nd Runners-up Trophy.

Mr. Upendra Kumar Mohanty, Gen. Secretary, Odisha Rugby Football Association and Mr. Rudrakesh Jena, Dy. Director Sports, KISS & Secretary, Jagatsinghpur Dist Rugby Association presented the trophy to the winning teams.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS, congratulated the KISS Team on winning the Champion Trophy, Congratulated to Keonjhar district for 1st Runners up trophy & Bhubaneswar district for 2nd Runners up trophy. He also conveyed his best wishes to the participating districts & wished them good luck for their future competitions.