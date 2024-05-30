IIT Bhubaneswar signs MoU with Institute of Life Sciences for collaboration in technical education and research

Bhubaneswar : With an objective to explore opportunities of collaboration in technical education and research, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has signed an MoU with Institute of Life Sciences (ILS). The MoU was signed by Prof. Rajesh Roshan Dash, Dean-Sponsored Research & Industrial Consultancy (SRIC) (In-Charge) of IIT Bhubaneswar and Prof. Debasis Dash, Director of Institute of Life Sciences, in the presence of Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar on 30th May 2024.

The MoU intends to have collaboration between the two premier institutions to bring about excellence in technical education, particularly in the fields of Biological Sciences, Molecular Biology, and Microbiology to improve the quality of academic practices and to build research capabilities of their students and faculty members. It may be mentioned that both institutes have agreed to carry out research projects with special emphasis on the development of vaccine for preventing tuberculosis. Also, as per the MoU, the Faculty members from IIT Bhubaneswar and ILS will be free to collaborate and train students of both institutes in their area of expertise based on mutually agreed programs; they can jointly organize symposia, colloquium, workshops, seminars, and conferences on chosen topics and areas to train students in both the institutes; and conduct joint research projects based on specific interest of individual faculties of both the institutes.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of IIT Bhubaneswar Prof. Karmalkar said: “This collaboration with ILS will enhance the ecosystem for research in the fields of various life sciences, which would help in saving human lives from various diseases and natural ailments. IIT Bhubaneswar, as a technical knowledge provider, is looking forward to this association to foster innovation in this field.”

Director of ILS Prof. Dash expressed: “This MoU between the two premier institutions of India will not only bring transformation in research in the field of biological sciences but also help Odisha in creating a benchmark in this domain in future. The special focus towards developing the vaccine for tuberculosis prevention will boost the efforts being made towards this end.”

Among others, Dr. Sunil K. Raghav, Dr. Anshuman Dixit, Dr. Tushar Kant Beuria, Dr. Dayanidhi Pradhan from ILS and Prof. Shantanu Pal, Dean-Undergraduate Programs, Prof. Ashwini Nanda, Centre Director, AHRC and Prof. Ashis Biswas, Associate Dean (Alumni Affairs & International Relations) from IIT Bhubaneswar were present on the occasion.