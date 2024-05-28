KISS Champion and Jagatsinghpur Runners-up in the “All Odisha Inter District Senior Women’s Rugby 7’s Championship – 2024”

The “All Odisha Inter District Senior Women’s Rugby 7’s Championship – 2024″ held at KIIT Rugby Stadium on 28th May 2024 organized by Odisha Rugby Football Association (ORFA).

In this championship KISS team Got Champion trophy and Jagatsinghpur District got Runners- up Trophy & Keonjhar District got 3rd Position.

Dr. Manmohan Rout, Ex. Principal, GCPE, Dr. Tusar Ranjan Patnaik, Director Sports, NIT, Rourakela, Mr. Neel Kamal Roy, President, Art of Giving, Bihar State. Mr. Upendra Kumar Mohanty, Gen. Secretary, Odisha Rugby Football Association, Mr. Rudrakesh Jena, Dy. Director Sports, KISS & Secretary, Jagatsinghpur Dist Rugby Association presented the trophy to the winning teams.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS, congratulated the KISS Team on winning the Champion Trophy, Congratulated to Jagatsinghpur district for Runners up trophy & Keonjhar district for 2nd Runners up trophy. He also conveyed his best wishes to the participating districts & wished them good luck for their future competitions.