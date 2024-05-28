CM Naveen Patnaik counters the claims made by senior BJP leaders about the party forming govt in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik urges senior BJP leaders such as union ministers & BJP CMs, who are visiting the State as guests, not to use poor language & make false allegations. CM says this is not appreciated by the people of the State. “I pray to Lord Jagannath that better sense prevails with them”. CM exuded confidence that BJP will not be able to form Govt in Odisha. BJP failed to form Govt in Karnataka, Telangana, HP & the same will be repeated in Odisha, says CM.