Bhubaneswar: Election Commission of India orders suspension of IPS DS Kutey and detailed medical examination of IPS Ashish Singh by AIIMS Bhubaneswar in view of curbing undue influence on the election machinery in Odisha. IG (CM Security) Ashish Kumar Singh, being on medical leave since May 4th, be present himself for detailed medical examination by a special medical board constituted by Director AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.
Election Commission of India orders suspension of IPS DS Kutey and detailed medical examination of IPS Ashish Singh by AIIMS Bhubaneswar
Prev Post
CM Naveen Patnaik counters the claims made by senior BJP leaders about the party forming govt in Odisha