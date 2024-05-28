Bhubaneswar: Election Commission of India orders suspension of IPS DS Kutey and detailed medical examination of IPS Ashish Singh by AIIMS Bhubaneswar in view of curbing undue influence on the election machinery in Odisha. IG (CM Security) Ashish Kumar Singh, being on medical leave since May 4th, be present himself for detailed medical examination by a special medical board constituted by Director AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.