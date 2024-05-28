Indian Senior Women Volleyball Team defeated Indonesia in the 5thAVC Women Challenge Cup 2024 at Manila, Philippines

The Indian Senior Women Volleyball Team defeated Indonesia by 3-1 sets (25-16, 30-32, 25-20 & 27-25) in the “5th AVC Women Challenge Cup 2024” held at Manila, Philippines from 22nd May – 29th May 2024. The Indian Women Volleyball team defeated Iran & Chinese Taipei in the preliminary league stage and lost to Australia & host Philippines in their last two encounters. In today 5th – 8th classification match Indian women defeated Indonesia and will play in the 5th – 6th Position match tomorrow against Iran. For Indian team Blocker Soorya, Setter Jini & Anushree take vital roles for today’s victory.

A total of Ten teams (Australia, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong China, Indonesia, India, Iran, Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore & Kazakhstan) are competing in the league-cum knockout tournament which is being hosted in Manila. India in the Preliminary round placed in Group-A with Australia, Philippines, Iran, Chinese Taipei.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, President Odisha Volleyball Association & Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated the team and hoped the team will perform well in the upcoming matches in the championship.