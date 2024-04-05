KIIT University students Sruti & Harshita win Women’s Double Category Bronze Medal today in the Kazakhstan International Badminton Challenge 2024.

The Kazakhstan International Badminton Challenge 2024 is being held at URALSK, Kazakhstan from 02nd – 06th April 2024. KIIT University students Sruti Swain & Harshita Rout won the Women’s Double Category Bronze Medal today. Sruti is a 2nd Year BA Sociology student & Harshita is a 1st Year B.Com student at KIIT University on sports quota. Both the players thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for his constant guidance & support.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated both Sruti & Harshita on winning the Bronze Medal and conveyed his best wishes for their upcoming tournaments.