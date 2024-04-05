IndiGo connects Kerala to the blue lagoon: Announces new flights between Kozhikode, Kochi and Agatti island  

Daily direct flights between Kozhikode-Kochi, Kochi-Agatti and Kozhikode-Agatti via Kochi to commence from May 01, 2024

National, April 05, 2024: IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, has announced three new routes between Kozhikode-Kochi, Kochi-Agatti and Kozhikode-Agatti via Kochi, starting from May 01, 2024. These flights will cater to the increasing demand for travel from these destinations and enable enhanced inter and intrastate connectivity in the country.

IndiGo has recently started daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Agatti, the 88th domestic and 121st overall destination to join the extensive 6E network. With these new routes connecting Agatti to/from Kochi and Kozhikode will provide business and leisure travellers with enhanced flight options, increased accessibility, and improved connectivity to the Lakshadweep archipelago.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce these three new routes bolstering our connectivity with the scenic Agatti island in Lakshadweep, the latest addition to the 6E network. These routes will not only enhance accessibility to/from Kerala and beyond but with the upcoming summer holiday season, will also significantly contribute to travel, tourism, and trade in the region. As India’s leading carrier, we remain committed to delivering on our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences.”

Kozhikode, formerly known as Calicut, is a vibrant city in the southern state of Kerala. Famous for its historical significance, beautiful beaches, and delectable cuisine, the coastal city offers a unique blend of cultural richness and natural beauty. It was a significant spice trade center and is close to Kappad Beach, where Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama landed in 1498. Some top tourist attractions in Kozhikode are the peaceful backwaters, Kozhippara falls, Thusharagiri waterfalls, Beypore, and Kakkayam.

Kochi, also referred to as Cochin, is an enchanting city situated on the southwest coast of India in Kerala. Popularly known as ‘Queen of the Arabian Sea’, it is a flourishing port city that offers a rich blend of mesmerising natural beauty and vibrant culture. Serving as Kerala’s commercial, industrial, and financial capital, it is the crowning jewel of the state’s tourism landscape. With gorgeous beaches, a far-reaching shoreline and breathtaking backwaters, expansive tea plantations, numerous spice estates, lush greenery, striking architecture, and ancient temples, it serves as an exceptional holiday destination for travellers with diverse tastes and interests.

Known for its stunning beaches, Agatti island is a 6 km long land terrain blessed with aquatic diversity. Home to the archipelago’s only airstrip, it connects Lakshadweep to the rest of India and the world. Agatti is popular amongst those looking for a bit of deep-sea fishing, scuba diving, sailing, skiing, and kayaking. The island also serves as an ideal base for exploring the uninhabited and serene isles of Bangaram, Pitti, Thinnakara, Parali-I and Parali-II, which lie in close proximity.