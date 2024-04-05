LML Moves its Headquarters to Former Honda Office in Gurgaon

New Delhi – LML is a globally respected brand in the 2-wheeler category. This brand was acquired by SG Group and it is being reimagined to bring it back to its glorious image. In keeping with this the electric vehicle has been designed by globally renowned designers in Italy, the production will take place in a plant that is one of the best equipped globally.

In keeping with this brand strategy LML is occupying the erstwhile Honda scooters office with effect from the 1st of April 24. This completes the pre-launch brand personality. This will be the LML headquarters and it is a global-level office with all modern infrastructure.

Commenting on the same, Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, CEO at LML said “This space reflects our commitment to driving innovation and excellence in all that we do. We are excited about this new chapter for LML and look forward to the continued growth and success that this new headquarters will bring.”

“This move signifies a new era for LML, underscoring our ongoing commitment to driving progress and shaping the future of sustainable transportation. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and are dedicated to making our new headquarters a vibrant and inspiring place for all.”, he further added

The relocation process has been carefully planned to minimize company operations disruption and ensure a smooth transition for everyone involved.

In 2023, LML also acquired land in Haryana that has served as the foundation for LML’s state-of-the-art EV industrial park. This park aims to revolutionize the EV manufacturing landscape by bringing together cutting-edge technology, innovation, and sustainable practices under one roof. The industrial park will be specifically dedicated to its upcoming LML’s e-scooters.