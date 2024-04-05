RECPDCL hands over Kallam Transco Limited SPV to Indigrid & Jalpura Khurja Power Transmission Limited SPV to Tata Power

Gurugram : REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Limited — a Maharatna CPSU under the Ministry of Power & a leading NBFC, handed over two project specific SPVs (Special Purpose Vehicles) on Friday namely, Kallam Transco Limited and Jalpura Khurja Power Transmission Limited formed for “Western Region Network Expansion Scheme in Kallam area of Maharashtra” and “Construction of 400/220 kV, 2×500 MVA GIS substation Metro Depot (Gr. Noida) with associated lines and 400/220 kV, 2×500 MVA GIS substation Jalpura” respectively through tariff based bidding process.

M/s Indigrid 2 Limited & Indigrid 1 Limited (Consortium) was the successful bidder for the Inter State Transmission Project of Ministry of Power, Government of India for development of Western Region Network Expansion Scheme in Kallam area of Maharashtra and M/s The Tata Power Company Limited was the successful bidder for the Intra-state project for Construction of 400/220 kV, 2×500 MVA GIS substation Metro Depot (Gr. Noida) with associated lines and 400/220 kV, 2×500 MVA GIS substation Jalpura of Govt. of Uttar Pradesh.

RECPDCL was the Bid Process Coordinator for both the projects.

The SPVs were handed over to the bidders in presence of Shri Rajesh Kumar, CEO, RECPDCL and senior officials of RECPDCL, REC Limited, CTUIL & UPPTCL.