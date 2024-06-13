Bhubaneswar: KIIT Student Srabani Nanda to compete in International Multi-Sports Event “BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024”. The International Multi-Sports Event “BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024” is scheduled from 10-26 June 2024 in Kazan, Russia. KIIT Student Srabani Nanda was selected in the Indian Contingent to represent the games. She is currently pursuing MBA in KIIT University.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated & best wishes to Srabani and the entire Indian Contingent for the BRICS Sports Games. The players list of the Indian team attached.