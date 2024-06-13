Bhubaneswar: India women Rugby 7s team beat Mexico in the FISU World University Rugby 7s Championship 2024. India beat Mexico by 22-17 score and finished 9th position in the FISU World University Rugby 7s Championship 2024 is scheduled to be held from 10th – 12th June 2024 at Aix-en-Provence, France.

The selection trials & coaching camp of Indian Universities Rugby (M & W) Teams was held at KIIT – Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar. For the 1st time the Indian Universities Rugby Team participated in the World University Rugby 7s Championship. 7 players & 4 officials from both the teams are from KIIT & KISS University. Nirmalya Rout, Tarulata Naik & Dumuni Marndi were part of the winning team against Mexico.

Dr. Baljit Singh Sekhon, Joint Secretary (YA & Sports), Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi expressed his happiness regarding the conduct of selection trials & coaching camp of the Indian Universities Rugby Teams at KIIT premises in a smooth manner. He was elated to see many tribal players represented in the Teams and conveyed his good wishes to Prof. Samanta for his efforts for the upliftment of Tribals through education & sports.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated all the members of the entire Indian team for their performance. He also extends his good wishes for future championships.