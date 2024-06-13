New horizons for Durgapur: IndiGo introduces direct flights connecting Durgapur to Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, and Guwahati

IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, has announced new routes connecting Durgapur with the cities of Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, and Guwahati, starting from August 30, 2024. Previously, Durgapur had direct connectivity with metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. With new flights to Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, and Guwahati, IndiGo will now operate 42 weekly flights from the city of Durgapur which will play a vital role in enhancing trade, travel, and tourism across the eastern part of India.

Previously, with limited connectivity options and surface transport being a primary source of commute, travel time between Durgapur and Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, and Guwahati was almost 10 hours, 11 hours, and 21 hours respectively. With IndiGo’s new direct flights, the travel time will be reduced to less than 2 hours on these routes. Furthermore, IndiGo is the only airline offering direct connectivity to all three destinations from Durgapur, further enhancing its commitment to providing convenient travel experiences for passengers while expanding its domestic network.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce new routes connecting Durgapur with Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, and Guwahati. With these direct flights, we aim to provide our customers with further seamless connectivity. These new routes will significantly reduce travel time by up to 90%, providing passengers with more convenient travel options. As India’s leading carrier, we remain committed to providing our customers with seamless connections through the extensive 6E network, across India as well as overseas, while delivering on our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences.”

Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, also known as “The Temple City of India”, draws pilgrims from all over the world. The city is a tourist hotspot and boasts of beautiful temple architecture. There are numerous tourist attractions in the city, including the Lingaraj Temple, Iskcon Temple, Tikarpada Wildlife Sanctuary, Rajarani Temple, and Nandankanan Zoological Park. Bhubaneswar is also a major industrial city in Orissa, with a number of iron and steel manufacturing plants.

Located in the Bardhaman district of West Bengal, Durgapur is an industrial city, and it hosts a very mineral-rich belt. Planned by two American architects, it is home to the Durgapur Steel Plant, which opened in 1957. Situated on the banks of river Damodar, the city is also a hub of education and innovation with several renowned colleges and universities.

Bagdogra is a small town located in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal. It is primarily known for its airport, which serves as a gateway to popular tourist destinations such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Gangtok. Despite its size, Bagdogra offers a range of accommodation options, restaurants, and shopping centers, making it a convenient stopover for travellers exploring the region.

Guwahati, the largest city in Assam, is a thriving center for culture and commerce. Situated alongside the Brahmaputra River, it features historic temples, lively markets, and abundant wildlife. With its picturesque landscapes and varied customs, Guwahati serves as a portal to the captivating northeastern area of India.