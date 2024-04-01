KIIT School of Mass Communication Organizes National Conference on Viksit Bharat@2047

Bhubaneswar: The KIIT School of Mass Communication successfully organized the 2nd National Conference on Viksit Bharat@2047: The Way Forward – Challenges and Prospects. The two-day event on March 30-31, 2024 brought together leading academicians, media professionals, and education experts to delve into India’s envisioned future in 2047 and explore the critical roles that media and education must play in achieving that vision.

Prof. Himanshu Shekhar Khatua, Director of SRFTI Kolkata; Prof. Saranjit Singh, Vice Chancellor, KIIT DU; Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar, KIIT DU, and conference’s convenor, Dr. Rajeev Kumar Panda of KIIT SMC graced the ceremony in the inaugural session.

Dr. Indranil Manna, the VC, BIT Mesra Ranchi, participated virtually in the session, adding to its richness and showcasing his dedication to the conference’s objectives. Lalatendu Acharya, from the University of KOKOMO, also made an appearance on the virtual platform. He gave a virtual keynote talk that established the conference’s intellectual agenda.

There were plenary sessions following the introductory remark. Prof. Keshab Das chaired the opening session, “Viksit Bharat@2047: Decoding the Vision and Charting the Path.” Prominent orators such as Prof. Mrinal Chatterjee, Head and Professor at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication in Dhenkanal, Odisha, and Prof. Narsimhamurthy N, who is the Chairman of the Department of Mass Communication & Journalism at Bangalore City University in Bangalore, Karnataka, sparked stimulating conversations among the attendees regarding India’s development trajectory.

Prof. R N Subudhi, Professor, KIIT School of Management, presided over the second plenary session, “Amplifying Voices, Shaping Narratives: Media’s Indispensable Role in Building Viksit Bharat@2047.” Distinguished speakers included in this session were Prof. Biswajit Das, Professor and Founding Director of Centre for Culture, Media & Governance, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.

Technical seminars were held in the afternoon of the first day, giving students, academicians and industry experts a forum to present their paper. A broad spectrum of subjects were addressed in the paper presentations, all of which added to the underlying topic of Viksit Bharat. Some important topics of discussion were around ” Women Empowerment For Viksit Bharat: A Case Study Of A Tribal Woman Journalist As Drivers Of Change In Malkangiri, Odisha “, “Fostering Sustainable Development: Blueprint For Viksit Bharat” . The researchers were praised by the panel of specialists assessing the presentations for their creative thinking and perceptive observations. They observed that the concepts offered had a great deal of promise for practical implementation and were critically assessed via a research perspective.

The second day began with a seminar titled “Media 2.0: Redefining Storytelling and Impact for Viksit Bharat@2047 with Technology.” Renowned figures in the field, such as Mr.Giridhari Mohanty, Director General of KIIT, and Ms. Tanaya Pattnaik, Executive Director of the Sambad Group, offered their perspectives on how the media is changing and how it would influence India’s destiny.

After the session, attention turned to the critical function of education in schools. KIIT International School Principal Dr. Sanjay Suar and other education luminaries participated in a panel discussion to debate how to develop future leaders who can lead India to prosperity.

The conference came to a successful end with the valedictory session, which was attended by notable people including Prof. Biswajit Das. The conference convenor, Dr. Rajeev Kumar Panda, and the organizing secretary, Dr. Bidu Bhushan Dash, expressed their sincere appreciation to the distinguished audience for their gracious attendance and engagement during the proceedings. In a statement on behalf of KSMC, Dr. Anurag Sahu acknowledged the students’ priceless efforts and gave them certificates for their paper presentation and active participation in the event.