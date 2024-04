Bhubaneswar: Social activist and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Linkan Subudhi quit the party ahead of the ensuing elections 2024.

She resigned from the post of state general secretary of Biju Mahila Janata Dal and primary membership of the BJD today.

The Biju Patnaik State Bravery awardee tendered her resignation letter to the BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik citing ‘lack of dignity and respect towards women in the party.