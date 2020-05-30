KIIT, KISS & KIMS Salute Corona Warriors by Singing ‘Bande Utkala Janani’

Bhubaneswar: Staff of KIIT, KISS and KIMS sang “Bande Utkala Janani” to honour and motivate Corona Warriors at KIMS Campus at 5.30 pm on Saturday. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Thursday had urged people of the State to show solidarity with COVID Warriors by singing ‘Bande Utkala Janani’, at 5:30 PM on May 30. Showing solidarity with the frontline COVID Warriors including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and others, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT, KISS and KIMS said, it is the duty of all Odia people to honour them. He thanked all the doctors and other staff of KIMS who are treating Covid patients, putting duty above their families. He also thanked staff of KIIT, KISS and KIMS who are dedicatedly preparing and distributing food and other essential commodities to the needy people, including police personnel on duty till date.

