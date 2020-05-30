Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited organizes Bande Utkala Janani recital at 7 locations of capital city

Bhubaneswar: While the entire world recited the eternal song Bande Utkala Janani to pay respect and boost the morale of the COVID-19 warriors_ fighting the battle to save our citizens_ the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) also organized the same at seven locations at Lingaraj Temple, Ekamra Plaza, I Love Bhubaneswar Plaza, Smart Parks, BMC-ICOMC Building, Bhubaneswar Operations Centre and the BSCL office entrance at BMC-Bhawani Mall.

During the recitation of the song the participants maintained the protocol under COVID-19 management and maintained social distancing and stood with their faces covered with masks. Before joining the recitation they also washed their hands and sanitized with soaps and hand wash. More than 1,100 participants took part in the event.

The gatherings at different locations across the city and BSCL were coordinated by General Manager (Social Projects) Diptirani Sahoo, GM (Administration) Kamaljit Das, GM (Engineering) Aswini Kumar Biswal, GM (Technology) Seshadev Panda, Chief Finance Officer Manoranjan Samantray and Company Secretary Ajaya Kumar Majhi. Other senior officials from different departments also participated in the coordination work.

It can be mentioned here that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through his inspiring idea has motivated the Odia people in India and across the Globe to sing the national song of Odisha written by Kantakabi Lakshmikanta Mohapatra. The recitation of Bande Utkala Janani at various locations across the State Capital was also participated by peoples from various walks of life.

The song, which inspired thousands Odia people in the past in uniting them to fight for a separate province based on linguistic considerations, again inspired all and especially those silent soldiers on the frontline fighting the Corona war for us. Odisha was the first state of India to be formed on linguistic ground in 1936.

The other city agencies i.e. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Bhubaneswar Development Authority also organized the recitation and all combined the programme was held at nearly 55 locations across the city.

