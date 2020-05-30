Odisha: Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra appointed new SP Balasore, Jugal Kishore Banoth posted as SP, Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government effects minor reshuffle in IPS level. Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra appointed new SP Balasore while Jugal Kishore Banoth posted as SP, Cuttack.

Intelligence Director General Satyajit Mohanty was given additional charge of Director of Fire Services. Also, he was entrusted the additional charges of Director of Home Guard and Civil Defence.

IPS officer, Arun Bothra at present CEO, CESU & in additional charge as CMD OSRTC & Managing Director CRUT, posted as CMD OSRTC; Bothra is allowed to remain in additional charge of Managing Director CRUT.

