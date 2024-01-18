KIIT Kho Kho (Men) Team qualifies for All India Inter University Kho Kho (M) Championship.

The East Zone Inter University Kho Kho (Men) Tournament 2023-24 under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) is being organized by Kalahandi University, Bhawanipatna from 17th – 19th January 2024. KIIT University, Bhubaneswar; Sambalpur University, Sambalpur; Fakir Mohan University, Balasore & Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya, Durg emerged as the top 4 teams of the East Zone Championship and qualified for the All India Inter University Kho Kho (Men) Tournament at University of Calicut, Kerala from 28th – 31st January 2024. In the league matches among the top 4 teams today KIIT University beat Sambalpur University by an innings & 18:5. Tomorrow KIIT will play its remaining league matches against Fakir Mohan University & Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated the team on qualifying for the All India Championship & wished them good luck for their next matches.