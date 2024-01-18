Gayatri Sabar, Student of KISS, won Silver Medal in Judo of 67th National Schools Games 2023-24 held in Rajasthan

The 67th National Schools Games Judo U-19 event held at Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan under the aegis of School Games Federation of India (SGFI) from 14th to 18th January, 2024.

Miss. Gayatri Sabar, Student of KISS represented Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha and won Silver Medal for Odisha in Judo (36KG Category).

Mr. Kandan Murmu, Coach and Ms. Asharahil Kispatta, Manager accompanied the CHSE Team.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament Kandhamal, Chief Executive Officer, Odisha State Judo Association along with Chairmen and Secretary of Council Higher Secondary Education (ଉଚ୍ଚ ମାଧ୍ୟମିକ ଶିକ୍ଷା ପରିଷଦ) congratulated her on winning Silver Medal for the Odisha.