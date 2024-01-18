Samsung Ushers in Mobile AI Era, Launches Galaxy S24 Series in India; Pre-book Now for Exciting Offers

• Customers pre-booking Galaxy S24 Ultra& Galaxy S24+ will get a pre-booking benefits worth INR 22,000

• Customers pre-booking Galaxy S24 will get a pre-booking benefits worth INR 15,000

• Customers pre-booking Galaxy S24 series during “Samsung Live” event on 18th Jan’24 at 12:00 pm on https://www.samsung.com/in/live-offers/ will get an additional exclusive gift of a Wireless Charger Duo worth INR 4999.

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand,today opened pre-bookings for its latest Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 smartphones, ushering in a new era of mobile AI. Galaxy S24 series enables barrier-free communication, maximizes creative freedom with Galaxy’s ProVisual Engine, and sets a new standard for search that will change how Galaxy users discover the world around them.

Barrier-free communication

Galaxy S24 series enhances and redefines the phone’s most fundamental role: communication with Live Translate, two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app.With Interpreter, live conversations can be instantly translated on a split-screen view. It even works without cellular data or Wi-Fi. For messages and other apps, Chat Assist can help perfect conversational tones to ensure communication sounds as it was intended. AI built into Samsung Keyboard can also translate messages in real-time in 13 languages, including Hindi. In the car, Android Auto will automatically summarize incoming messages and suggest relevant replies and actions.

TheNote Assist in Samsung Notes, features AI-generated summaries, template creationthat streamlines notes with pre-made formats, and cover creation to make notes easy to spot with a brief preview. For voice recordings, even when there are multiple speakers, Transcript Assist uses AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe summarize and even translate recordings.

Galaxy S24 marks a milestone in the history of search as the first phone to debut intuitive, gesture-driven Circle to Search with Google. Users can circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on Galaxy S24’s screen to see helpful, high-quality search results. For certain searches, generative AI-powered overviews can provide helpful information and context pulled together from across the web.

Creative Freedom

Galaxy S24 series’ProVisual Engineis a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools that transform image capturing abilities and maximize creative freedom. TheQuad Tele System on Galaxy S24 Ultra now comes with a new 5x optical zoom lens that works with the 50MP sensor to enable optical-quality performance at zoom levels from 2x, 3x, 5x to 10x, thanks to Adaptive Pixel Sensor. Images also show crystal clear results at 100x with enhanced digital zoom.

With upgraded Nightography capabilities, photos and videos shot on Galaxy S24 Space Zoom are brilliant in any conditions, even when zoomed in. Galaxy S24 Ultra’s larger pixel size, now 1.4 μm, is 60% bigger, helping capture more light in dim conditions. Wider optical image stabilizer (OIS) angles and enhanced hand-shake compensation help reduce blur. Both front and rear cameras are equipped with Dedicated ISP Block for noise reduction.

Galaxy AI editing toolson Galaxy S24 series enable simple edits like erase, re-compose, and remaster.Edit Suggestion uses Galaxy AI to suggest perfectly suitable tweaks for each photo, whileGenerative Edit can fill in parts of an image background with generative AI. Anytime Galaxy S24 deploys generative AI to amplify an image, a watermark will appear on the image and in metadata.

The new Instant Slow-mocan generate additional frames based on movements to smoothly slow down action-packed moments for a more detailed look. Super HDR reveals lifelike previews before the shutter is ever pressed.

Intelligent& Powerful Experience

Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxythat delivers remarkable NPU improvement for incredibly efficient AI processing. In all three Galaxy S24 models, 1-120 Hzadaptive refresh ratesimprove performance efficiency.

Galaxy S24 Ultra comes a1.9 times larger vapor chamber, improving device surface temperature while also maximizing sustained performance power. Ray tracing enables life-like visuals with superior shadow and reflection effect. Galaxy S24 reaches 2600nit peak brightness, making it the brightest Galaxy smartphone ever.

Corning® Gorilla® Armor on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is optically enhanced for superior durability. It delivers dramatically reduced reflection by up to 75% in a wide range of lighting conditions, ensuring a smooth, comfortable viewing experience.

Galaxy S24+ comes with a 6.7-inch and Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch display. Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch flatter display, optimized not just for viewing but also for productivity. Galaxy S24+ now supports the same level of QHD+ found on Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Galaxy S24 Ultra is the first-ever Galaxy phone to feature a titanium frame, enhancing device durability and longevity. Galaxy S24 Ultra’s significantly thinner body enables better on-the-go experience with more comfortable grip. On Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24, a streamlined One-mass design satisfies a more aesthetic standard with seamless connection between the device’s rear cover and side frame.

Advanced Security and Privacy

Galaxy S24 is secured by Samsung Knox for safeguarding critical information and protection against vulnerabilities with end-to-end secure hardware, real-time threat detection and collaborative protection.Galaxy S24 users have full controllability over how much they allow their data to enhance AI experiences, through Advanced Intelligence settings, which can disable online processing of data for AI features.

Galaxy S24 is also protected with Samsung’s expansive list of innovative security and privacy features including Knox Vault, Security & Privacy Dashboard, Auto Blocker, Secure Wi-Fi, Private Share, Maintenance Mode and more.

Sustainability

Galaxy S24 series continues Samsung’s commitment to extending the product lifecycle, offering seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates to help users reliably experience the optimized performance of their Galaxy devices for even longer.

For the first time, Galaxy S24 features components made with recycled cobalt and rare earth elements. Galaxy S24 is also the first Galaxy S series to be designed with recycled steel and Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU).

Price and Availability

Pre-book for Galaxy S24 series starts from January 18 across all leading online and offline retail stores. Consumers can also pre-book on Samsung Live at https://www.samsung.com/in/live-offers/ starting today.