KIIT Jumps to 16th Position in NIRF Indian Rankings 2023

Bhubaneswar: KIIT Deemed to be University has achieved a remarkable milestone in 2023 by securing the 16th position in the prestigious NIRF India Rankings 2023, which was released on 5th June 2023. This annual ranking exercise, conducted by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, evaluates various universities and institutions.

This impressive jump in KIIT’s parameter from last year’s 20th rank at the national level showcases the institution’s dedication to academic excellence and compassionate outreach. KIIT has also earned a place among the top 50 research universities in the country, securing the 44th position.

Expressing his happiness over this achievement, Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS, said, “I firmly believe that slow and steady wins the race. Slowly but surely, KIIT has evolved into a qualitative institution.” He credited the diligent students, dedicated faculty, and staff for their collective efforts in attaining this recognition.