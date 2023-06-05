HSBC India unveils new campaign “My Account Starts Today” featuring ace cricketer Virat Kohli

Bangalore: HSBC India unveiled its latest advertising campaign featuring their new brand influencer, ace cricketer Virat Kohli. The campaign highlights HSBC’s purpose of “Opening up a world of opportunity” as it works to support the goals of an aspirational India going global and features Virat in a never-before-seen avatar. Virat was recently announced as the brand influencer for HSBC India, in an association that aimed at leveraging the ace cricketer’s appeal to help illustrate the benefits of banking with HSBC.

The campaign will run across print, television, outdoor, OTT platforms and digital media to connect with the target audience.

The campaign reveals a side of Virat’s personality that has never been seen before. The brand has successfully evoked nostalgia in this most recent TV commercial, which begins with a shot of a cricket stadium and shows Virat’s name on a billboard beneath a prestigious list of batsmen before abruptly starting to fade away. At a press conference where Virat’s presence is shown fading over time – a trophy cabinet on the wall, newspapers, YouTube channels, and a dressing room wall all follow a similar pattern to the Honours Board. Finally, a close-up of his face can be seen on the screen as he puts on his helmet after moments of introspection in his dressing room.

Virat is seen telling millions of viewers in the final moments of the advertisement to forget about all his accomplishments and his cricketing past and instead to concentrate on the new opportunities and the persona he is about to assume. He finally walks out of the dressing room, and through open doors into an energetic stadium. The symbolic open doors change into the HSBC logo with the powerful tagline “My Account Starts Today” as Virat moves away from the camera.

Talking about his first-ever ad with HSBC India, Virat Kohli said, “When I was informed about the association with HSBC the first thought I had was it feels right and comfortable. And that’s something I always look for when an association comes up. I knew that the association would be very organic and natural and not be forced in any way. One can rest on their accomplishments, but the moment at hand is what counts most. My belief system of discipline, commitment, and focus, aspects that have played a key role in my career so far, resonates deeply with HSBC’s rich legacy in India, disciplined approach, and long-standing commitment”.

Commenting on the association, Sandeep Batra, Head, Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India, said, “Our collaboration with Virat Kohli reflects HSBC’s deep-rooted positive sentiments and unwavering commitment to India. With our extensive range of products and services, we are strategically positioned to support multiple facets of India’s economy, poised for enduring growth. This campaign serves as a testament to our dedication to growth and our aspiration to become the preferred international financial partner for our clients.”

On the campaign, Jaswinder Sodhi, Head of Customer Proposition, Digital and Marketing- Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India said, “The campaign holds a special place in our hearts as it resonates with our core purpose of ‘Opening up a world of opportunity’. In India, cricket’s ability to transcend boundaries seamlessly integrates with our objective. Through the campaign, we are reiterating our dedication to provide new opportunities to our clients. As a brand we are committed to long-term success, investing in the growth and forging an emotional connection with our customers.