Annual Dance Festival Of Shree Dance Academy Of Bhubaneswar Was Organized Nrutya Bilash At Utkal Rangmanch

Bhubaneswar : On the occasion of Lord Shree Jagannath’s holy Deva Snana Purnima, the annual celebration of Sri Dance Academy, founded by Odissi Dance Guru Smt. Namita Ray, was organized Nrutya Bilash at Utkal Rangamancha, Bhubaneswar. The main objective of organizing this festival is to promote and showcase the classical Odissi dance and other traditional folk dances of Odisha.

Before the start of the festival, a silent prayer was offered for the souls of the passengers who died in the fatal train accident at Bahanga in Balasore district.

The festival was started with lighting of the lamp by esteemed guests Prafulla Samal, Hon’ble MLA, Bhandaripokhari; Guru Gajendra Panda, Director, Tridhara and Guru Sachidananda Das, Eminent Mardala Player.

The evening first presentation was Odissi dance by artistes of Shree Dance Academy. They were presented Mangalacharan-Suryasthakam followed by Abhinaya Manaudharana. The next item was group Odissi dance Ganga Tarang and Kalavati Pallavi. Next was solo Odissi dance performance by Nirjara Neelima Tripathi, based on Srikrishna’s Balya Leela, Kede Chhanda Jane Lo Sahi. Next item in the evening was Sambalpuri folk dance by small students of Shree Dance Academy. Later, the senior and junior artists of Shree Dance Academy performed Mata Durge, Ama Gaon Sakala, Radharani Sange Nache, Bakratund Mahakaya etc. The solo, group Odissi dances and folk dances were enthralled the audiences with enthusiasm till the end.

The event was held under the chairmanship of Mr. Pramod Pradhan and the members of Shree Dance Academy were in the presence of film directors Barada Prasanna Tripathy, Manindra Kumar Das and Shantanu Kumar Prusti respectively. The program was moderated by Biswajit Baliarsingh along with editor Namita Roy. In the end, Rajendra Narayan Roy, treasurer of Shree Dance Academy gave vote of thanks.