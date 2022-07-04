KiiT International School organises an acclaimed theatre show – ‘Two Adorable Losers’ for its students

Bhubaneswar: First time in Odisha, a school has taken the initiative of organising an acclaimed theatre show for its students to boost their self-esteem and confidence after prolonged quarantine at home. The unique initiative is a brainchild of KiiT International School. The play named – ‘Two Adorable Losers’ is all about gaining confidence in oneself. Due to a change in educational experiences —such as sheltering in place during the COVID-19 pandemic—the burden on the mental health of this vulnerable population is amplified and lower self-esteem has been diagnosed or witnessed in many of them. The play was organised at the KiiT International School premises on Friday.

The two and half hours of play witnessed a brilliant performance of‘ Taare Zameen Par’ fame Bollywood Actor Darsheel Safary & Out of the Box Production team. Though the name suggests ‘Two Adorable Losers’ yet it promotes the perks of being a so-called ‘Loser’ and still standing out in the crowd and shining as well. There could not have been an appropriate time and initiative to arrange this theatre which will be a learning experience and entertainment at the same time.

Dr.Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS said, “We have always been the harbinger of innovative ideas to help students flourish to their full potential as they are the future citizens of tomorrow. And we have an immense responsibility to ensure that nothing can affect the blooming minds of our students, hence I usher in and appreciate the initiative and wish many such wonderful endeavours to take place in the future too.”

Chairman of KiiT International School, Dr. Mona Lisa Bal has commented, “The whole world was under the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which has put all the nations in a state of lockdown. We have organised the play at our school campus to provide a feel-good factor to our students post pandemic. This play also intends to help little minds break free of that ‘cage’ and help to adjust to a changed situation”