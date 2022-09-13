KIIT International Model United Nations 10th Edition Concludes; Cuban Ambassador Attended Conclave Along With 1200 Delegates

Bhubaneswar : The 10th edition of the KIIT International Model United Nations (MUN) conclave ended here on September 11 with educationists emphasising the need for organising more such events for the benefit of students where they can master the art of communication skills and critical thinking. About 1200 delegates from premier institutes across India participated in the meet that celebrated a ‘decade of diplomacy’ and saw the hosting of as many as 15 committees.

The valedictory function was attended by the Cuban Ambassador to India Alejandro Simancas Marin. He underlined the UN’s crucial role in upholding the international order and advised students to be better human beings and work collectively for the future of India and the world. Being one of the largest and most reputed Model United Nations conferences in Asia, KIIT International MUN 2022 has succeeded to live up to its legacy with the renewed enthusiasm of the delegates combined with the experience that the Executive board members bring with them.

The Cuban envoy praised KIIT Deemed-to-be-University for its significant role in the education sphere and suggested setting up 10-15 KIIT-like universities in India and abroad. He said KIIT and universities in Cuba will start cooperation in the field of sports and other student exchange programmes. “This a commitment with which we will work”. Mr Marin said both India and Cuba are demanding reform of the UN to make it more representative and protective. The delegation of KIIT was adjudged as the best delegation of the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, KIIT Pro Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr.) Saranjit Singh said the model UN event is a significant platform for students to hone their communication skills and develop critical thinking. “This is a platform where you articulate your presentation skills, develop negotiation skills and work in teams and groups,” he said. This is also a platform that helps you to get a clear understanding of how the UN works. Prof Singh suggested hosting several such platforms of “simulation skills” for the benefit of students.

KIIT Vice Chancellor Prof Sasmita Samanta said MUN has connected every student with the globe. She said that outcome of the event will be sent to the UN. The VC informed that the coming months will be equally exciting for students as the university will be organising four international events of significance that will give critical exposure to students to inculcate a temperament of innovation.

The Inaugural Ceremony on September 9 was graced by KIIT & KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta. He highlighted the critical role that MUN has come to play in addressing issues such as poverty and hunger. He said that in this age of knowledge, MUN has emerged as a global knowledge platform spreading wisdom among the youths across the world.

VC Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Registrar Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Dy. Director Student Services Dr. Shyam Sundar Behura and others attended the inauguration ceremony. Stand-up comedian Samay Raina performed during the three-day event offering a healthy dose of entertainment to the participants.