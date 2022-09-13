Varanasi court dismisses plea questioning maintainability of petition filed by five Hindu women in Gyanvapi case

A Varanasi court in Uttar Pradesh has dismissed a plea questioning the maintainability of a petition filed by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights of Hindu deities whose idols are located in the Gyanvapi mosque compound.

Delivering the verdict in the Gyanvapi-Shrinagar Gauri case, District Judge AK Vishvesh ordered that the plea, seeking the right to worship in the temple, is maintainable. The judge said that the court will continue to hear the petition and posted the matter to further hearing on September 22.

Five women had filed a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are said to be located on an outer wall of the mosque.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had questioned the maintainability of the plea, contending that the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property. District Judge AK Vishvesh had earlier reserved the order till September 12.

Union minister Giriraj Singh welcomed the order and said, Kashi and Mathura are identities of our Sanatan culture. He said, we respect the court order and appeal for peace from all sides.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya also urged everyone to respect the verdict.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad has said that instead of considering it as a victory or defeat, everyone should accept it calmly.